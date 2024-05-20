Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov meets with students from Pakistan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Minister of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov visited the dormitory of the Faculty of Medicine of the International University of Kyrgyzstan, which was attacked by looters and hooligans on the night of May 18. He was accompanied by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Hasan Ali Zaigham, as well as the President of the International University of Kyrgyzstan, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences Asylbek Aidaraliev.

Edil Baisalov addressed the foreign students and teachers with words of sympathy and apology for the violence and harm caused to them by a group of hooligans.

«These criminal acts by individuals have nothing to do with the culture and traditions of hospitality. Since ancient times, our people have had a particularly respectful attitude and care towards their guests who have arrived from afar. We call them «musapyr». I know that in Urdu there is the same word and this is an indicator of the closeness of our peoples. In our country, foreign students are treated with great sympathy; they are bridges for strengthening friendship between peoples. We understand that there are political issues and that there are many false reports on social media. Your parents and relatives should know that you are not in danger in Kyrgyzstan, and that the authorities bear full responsibility for your well-being. The events of one night do not reflect the attitude of our people towards you. Law enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into all the circumstances of the incident and will definitely bring all those responsible to justice,» he said.

He answered questions of concern for the foreign students. The official also inspected the premises and rooms where the students live.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests.

According to the police, four citizens of Egypt were detained on the fact of brawl in a hostel on May 13. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.