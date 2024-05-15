18:23
CEC asks president to schedule early elections in Sverdlovsky district

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan sent a proposal to President Sadyr Japarov to schedule early elections in Sverdlovsky single-mandate constituency No. 29. It was announced at a meeting of the commission.

This decision was made in pursuance of the decision of the Supreme Court.

In accordance with Part 6 of Article 65 of the Constitutional Law «On Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament», elections of parliamentary deputies in single-mandate constituencies instead of those eliminated in the relevant constituencies are scheduled by the head of state and held by the Central Election Commission within two months after the appearance of a vacant deputy mandate.

On May 8, the Central Election Commission deprived Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate based on a decision of the Supreme Court. He is considered a supporter of the Matraimovs. Atazov worked as the head coach of RM sports club, owned by ex-customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov, who was found guilty of corruption.
