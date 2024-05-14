14:23
Bishkek City Council approves transfer of 163 apartments to Mortgage Company

The Bishkek City Council approved free transfer of 163 municipal apartments into state ownership. The decision was made at an extraordinary session.

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Azamat Kadyrov noted that previously a single government agency had been created in Kyrgyzstan to implement a program on providing state and municipal employees with housing. In this regard, the apartments are transferred to the State Mortgage Company.

The official added that it is real estate that law enforcement agencies returned to the state as part of criminal cases.
