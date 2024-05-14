11:38
President urges Ombudsperson to promptly respond to facts of violence

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov was informed about the activities of the Institute of Ombudsman for the protection of human rights, as well as measures to improve legislation and mechanisms to ensure respect for the rights of citizens.

The sides also discussed issues related to improving access to justice, raising legal literacy and awareness of the population, as well as strengthening measures to combat discrimination and human rights violations.

Jamilya Jamanbaeva told that more than 11,000 people applied to the Ombudsman’s Institute last year. About 4,000 citizens called the hotline for legal advice. More than 100 events were held with the adoption of proposals and resolutions on the protection of human rights.

The President noted the need to step up the activities of the Institute of the Ombudsman for the protection of human rights and emphasized the importance of prompt response to violence against women and children.

He noted that the role of the Ombudsperson in protecting the rights of citizens, preventing offenses and ensuring access to justice is an important element in guaranteeing compliance with constitutional norms and international standards of human rights protection.

Sadyr Japarov expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support to step up the activities of the Ombudsman’s Institute in addressing its tasks and noted the importance of strengthening international cooperation to share best practices in protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens.
