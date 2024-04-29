16 percent of Kyrgyzstan's glaciers disappear for 56 years

At least 16 percent of glaciers in Kyrgyzstan disappeared from 1970 to 2016. Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov announced at the international conference «Hydro resource deficit in Central Asia: Ways to solve water problems at the regional and international levels.»

I voiced Kyrgyzhydromet data until 2016, since the data was not updated after that. We are currently working on updating the data. Marat Imankulov

According to the head of the Security Council, in 2013-2016 there were 9,957 glaciers in Kyrgyzstan. Their total area was 6,683 square kilometers. According to the catalogue of glaciers of the USSR, in 1940-1970 there were 8,166 glaciers on the territory of the country with a total area of 7,945 square kilometers.