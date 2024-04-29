20:07
USD 88.81
EUR 95.39
RUB 0.96
English

16 percent of Kyrgyzstan's glaciers disappear for 56 years

At least 16 percent of glaciers in Kyrgyzstan disappeared from 1970 to 2016. Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov announced at the international conference «Hydro resource deficit in Central Asia: Ways to solve water problems at the regional and international levels.»

I voiced Kyrgyzhydromet data until 2016, since the data was not updated after that. We are currently working on updating the data.

Marat Imankulov

According to the head of the Security Council, in 2013-2016 there were 9,957 glaciers in Kyrgyzstan. Their total area was 6,683 square kilometers. According to the catalogue of glaciers of the USSR, in 1940-1970 there were 8,166 glaciers on the territory of the country with a total area of 7,945 square kilometers.
link: https://24.kg/english/292946/
views: 123
Print
Related
Photo of the day: Glaciers are disappearing in Issyk-Kul region
Natural Resources Ministry: Kyrgyzstan may lose glaciers faster than predicted
Sadyr Japarov invites UNESCO Director-General to visit glaciers
International document on glacier monitoring to be developed in Central Asia
Scientists of Kyrgyzstan and Russia to jointly study glaciers
UNESCO adopts resolution on preservation of mountain glaciers
President Sadyr Japarov asks to save centuries-old glaciers
Water Code amendments. Why glaciers are not sources of clean water
Ata Meken faction introduces draft law banning glacier destruction
Interdistrict Court to consider claim to cancel amendments to Water Code
Popular
Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025 Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of victims grows to 68 people Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of victims grows to 68 people
29 April, Monday
19:13
Water shortage in Central Asia to increase by 30 percent by 2050 Water shortage in Central Asia to increase by 30 percen...
19:04
16 percent of Kyrgyzstan's glaciers disappear for 56 years
17:52
Measles outbreak: Two children die in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
17:23
Value of exports of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Russia decreases
17:17
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Hand-to-Hand Fighting World Cup in Moscow