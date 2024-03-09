Young Leaders of Kyrgyzstan 2024 program showed its effectiveness - Cabinet

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, took part in a meeting of the committee on preparing reforms in the framework of foreign economic cooperation with partner countries with the participation of the delegation of the United Arab Emirates led by the Deputy Minister of the UAE Cabinet for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange Abdulla Nasser Lootah.

According to him, Young Leaders of the Kyrgyz Republic 2024 program has already demonstrated its significance and effectiveness by providing 25 government professionals with the opportunity to undergo comprehensive online training on important topics such as policy, strategic effectiveness and management.

«Offline training in Bishkek over the past three days has become a powerful impetus for deepening their knowledge and strengthening connections between participants. It has also created a common understanding and collaboration on future projects and initiatives for the benefit of the future,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov told that the results of the first stream of Government Accelerators turned out to be very fruitful; in a short period of time, it was possible to positively resolve those issues that until now could not be resolved for years and created barriers in certain areas.

Presentations were made in four areas that will be implemented at the second stage of the Government Accelerators reform:

«Providing basic public services to children through 100 percent coverage of newborn babies with birth certificates and PIN»;

«Simplification of procedures for processing documents related to the organization of transportation of goods by rail»;

«Improving/simplifying procedures for the implementation of renewable energy sources (RES) projects»;

«Creation of an effective mechanism for interaction between government bodies on export promotion issues.»

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, participants in the process are obliged to fulfill the tasks assigned to them at a highly professional level and meet expectations.

«I urge you to take the challenges with special responsibility and make every effort to successfully implement them,» concluded Akylbek Japarov.

In turn, Deputy Minister of the UAE Abdulla Nasser Lootah expressed confidence in the successful completion of the second stage of the Government Accelerators program and noted the need to jointly achieve the goals.

Officials launched the Young Leaders of the Kyrgyz Republic 2024 program and the second stream of Government Accelerators reforms.