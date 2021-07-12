Kyrgyzstan launches School League program

The School League program is being launched in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports Kanat Shabdanbaev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the program is aimed at development of mass sports in educational institutions.

«We see a depressing picture: most teenagers are not interested in physical development. They lead a sedentary life, eat fast food. Health of our nation is approaching a catastrophic mark. In order to implement the decree of the head of state on spiritual and moral development and physical education of an individual, the state agency has developed the School League program. It involves development of team sports: football, volleyball and basketball. These sports do not require special training, large investments and equipment,» Kanat Shabdanbaev said.

He noted that team sports develop communication, responsibility and discipline.

«The School League will be of interest to large private companies, it will provide an opportunity to identify talented children, contribute to the development of the institution of fans, sponsorship and partnership, formation of spiritual and patriotic feelings, eliminating such negative influences as banditry, regionalism and crime,» the director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports Kanat Shabdanbaev said.