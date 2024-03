The women’s national team of Kyrgyzstan in traditional wushu took part in the International Tournament Moscow Wushu Stars — 2024 in the capital of Russia. The Wushu Federation reported on social media.

The girls won nine gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

More than a thousand leading athletes from Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Belarus and other countries took part in the Moscow tournament.