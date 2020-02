Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the International Tournament Moscow Wushu Stars 2020. The head coach of the national team of Kyrgyzstan Tagaibek Omurzhanov told

The competitions are held on February 24-29 in Moscow (Russia). About 900 athletes from 19 countries compete for victory in several disciplines.

Kyrgyzstan was represented in contact fights (wushu sanda) by five athletes. Dierbek Gapirov (weight category 52 kg) became champion. Milana Novikova (52 kg) and Kambar uulu Zhumadyl (70 kg) took the second places, Karimzhon Baltabaev (65 kg) — the third.

This is an annual tournament. In 2019, Kyrgyz athletes won a gold, silver and three bronze medals.