Elementary school building burns down in Enilchek village

An elementary school building burned down in Enilchek village, Issyk-Kul region, on March 4. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The educational process continues, now the classes for schoolchildren are held in the village administration building.

«The causes of the fire are being found out by specialists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations; after they prepare a conclusion, additional information will be provided,» the ministry said.

The elementary school building was commissioned in 1970. The school has a capacity of 50 places and 23 students are currently learning there.
