Two cars burned down at the intersection of Zhukeyev-Pudovkin and Tokombaev streets in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, one fire brigade arrived at the scene at 11.19 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished at 11.48 a.m.

«The fire broke out in a Mazda car parked in the parking lot, it spread to BMW X7 car standing nearby. There are no casualties or injured,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is determining the cause of the fire.