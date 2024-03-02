11:29
Ministry of Education opens Early Childhood Development Center

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan opened Boboktai Early Childhood Development Center. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the center was opened on the initiative of the ministry Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva.

«On the first day of working as a minister, I saw employees with children in the workplace, that’s when this idea came to me. Civil servants have irregular working hours,» she noted.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva added that the center would serve as a model for creating a unit for the development of children, and called on educational institutions and other ministries to take part in the challenge and support the initiative.

«The purpose of creating the center is to organize local early childhood development services and demonstrate the model, ensure social justice and joint activities within the framework of public-private partnerships. Such a center can be organized in any organization, institution, enterprise, providing convenience for employees,» the ministry noted.

Children can stay in the center from 2 to 10 hours. Based on an agreement with the Kyrgyz State University named after Arabaev, the children will be looked after by student interns studying in a preschool education specialty.

The center is decorated with carpets in the national style, provided with visual aids and educational toys. It is also equipped with a refrigerator, microwave, and TV. There is a room with hot and cold water; there is a separate bathroom for preschool children in the center.
