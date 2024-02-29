14:27
USD 89.43
EUR 96.69
RUB 0.97
English

Draft of new Family Code of Kyrgyz Republic submitted for public discussion

Draft of a new Family Code of Kyrgyzstan has been submitted for public discussion.

The document provides for marriage only from the age of 18. The norm on lowering the marriage age by one year has been excluded. Marriage is concluded only between a man and a woman.

Placement of children in families, the functions of appointing a guardian (caregiver), and the transfer of children for adoption to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have been transferred to local state administrations.

In addition, articles on child support obligations have been optimized; parents’ obligations to care for and raise a child have been strengthened.

Children in need of state protection will be registered through an automated information system.

The objectives of the new Family Code are:

  • Strengthening the family;
  • Building family relations based on the voluntary marriage union of a woman and a man, equality of rights and obligations of spouses in the family, mutual love, respect and mutual assistance of all family members;
  • Preservation of traditional family values;
  • Protecting maternity and paternity and the rights and legitimate interests of children;
  • Instilling in children a sense of responsibility towards their parents, family and society;
  • Prevention of family violence and prevention of separation of children from their families.
link: https://24.kg/english/287908/
views: 153
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis not have to wait a month to get married
Popular
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
29 February, Thursday
14:24
President launches construction of car manufacturing plant in Chui region President launches construction of car manufacturing pl...
13:09
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov to visit China
13:03
UN General Assembly declares 2027 as International Year of Sustainable Tourism
12:31
Draft of new Family Code of Kyrgyz Republic submitted for public discussion
12:22
Report of bomb in Lebedinovka school not confirmed