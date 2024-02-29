Draft of new Family Code of Kyrgyz Republic submitted for public discussion

Draft of a new Family Code of Kyrgyzstan has been submitted for public discussion.

The document provides for marriage only from the age of 18. The norm on lowering the marriage age by one year has been excluded. Marriage is concluded only between a man and a woman.

Placement of children in families, the functions of appointing a guardian (caregiver), and the transfer of children for adoption to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic have been transferred to local state administrations.

In addition, articles on child support obligations have been optimized; parents’ obligations to care for and raise a child have been strengthened.

Children in need of state protection will be registered through an automated information system.

The objectives of the new Family Code are: