There are 2,116 state and 199 private schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, 752,510 children in the republic are taught in the Kyrgyz language, more than 600,000 — in other languages.

At least 663 educational institutions conduct classes in two languages, 1,415 — in Kyrgyz, 258 — in Russian, 26 — in Uzbek, 3 — in Tajik.