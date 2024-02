The football club Abdysh-Ata from Kant is preparing for the new season in the UAE, where it is holding training camps. The FC reported on social media.

The champion of Kyrgyzstan will play four matches against the Moscow clubs Spartak and Rodina, the teams Arkadag (Turkmenistan) and Dubai City (UAE).

The FC Abdysh-Ata will play the first match of the quarterfinal stage of the AFC Cup against the club from Chinese Taipei Taichung Futuro on March 6 in Bishkek.