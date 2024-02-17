Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project

State registration of rights to real estate will be conducted online within the framework of a pilot project. The decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography has been instructed to implement a pilot project from March 1 to December 31, 2024.

The document approves a temporary procedure for the state registration of rights to immovable property online.

The resolution was adopted in order to create favorable conditions for the development of digital technologies, to ensure accessibility of citizens of Kyrgyzstan to services in digital format.