Migrants may be allowed to buy property in the Kyrgyz Republic

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan propose to allow migrants, who have changed their citizenship, but were born in Kyrgyzstan, to acquire real estate in the republic. This issue was raised by members of Ata Meken parliamentary faction.

According to the deputies, the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan from migrants amounted to $ 1,970.5 billion. The money is also transferred by those, who have long left the country and obtained other citizenship. But they can help the economy through purchase of real estate and land in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Now it is forbidden by law. Having Russian or Kazakh citizenship, they cannot do this,» Nurbek Isakov, head of the secretariat, explained the position of the faction.

«But we are not talking about citizens of other countries, we are talking about our compatriots who would like to buy land in Kyrgyzstan, for example,» he added.

Deputies initiate amendments to the law governing the flow of investment. It is clarified that it is only about those former citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who have not left the country as political refugees.
