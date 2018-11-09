Street lighting in Bishkek to be automated

An automated control system for outdoor lighting in Bishkek is planned to be introduced in 2019. The head of Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise Zhumamudun Jumaliev told at a meeting in the Bishkek City Administration.

According to him, the system will help solve the issues of one-time switching on of city lighting, detection of non-working lamps or a number of light points and will allow to save even more electricity. In addition, lighting automation will eliminate the need for a daily inspection of lighting cabinets by teams of the Bishkeksvet enterprise.

«The system represents one common network interconnected by means of mobile communication, optical fiber and the Internet. It is controlled from the central server,» told Zhumamudun Jumaliev.