10:40
USD 69.85
EUR 79.79
RUB 1.06
English

Street lighting in Bishkek to be automated

An automated control system for outdoor lighting in Bishkek is planned to be introduced in 2019. The head of Bishkeksvet municipal enterprise Zhumamudun Jumaliev told at a meeting in the Bishkek City Administration.

According to him, the system will help solve the issues of one-time switching on of city lighting, detection of non-working lamps or a number of light points and will allow to save even more electricity. In addition, lighting automation will eliminate the need for a daily inspection of lighting cabinets by teams of the Bishkeksvet enterprise.

«The system represents one common network interconnected by means of mobile communication, optical fiber and the Internet. It is controlled from the central server,» told Zhumamudun Jumaliev.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Extraordinary street lighting installed in Balykchy
Popular
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017 Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017
Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese Naoki Nihei: Ethnic Kyrgyz people look like the Japanese
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge