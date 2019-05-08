Almost 1,000 new street lamps to appear on Bishkek streets

Modernization of outdoor lighting continues in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

It is planned to install new poles and 134 street lamps on Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard and 130 — on Erkindik Boulevard. The City Administration stressed that historical supports were preserved, only the electrical part is being updated.

About 130 street lamps will appear in the Oak Park, 210 — in the park on Masaliev Street, 380 — on the South Highway bicycle lane.

«Bishkeksvet is overhauling outdoor lighting networks with the installation of 77 street lamps near the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov. Old pillars are being replaced on Fuchik Street and 130 lamps are being mounted. Decorative lamps and LED strips in the ethnic style were installed on the fences at the intersection of Chui and Manas Avenues,» the city administration told.