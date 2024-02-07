New state institution established in Kyrgyzstan

Digital Education Center was established under the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry reported.

According to it, the institution was created in accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated September 7, 2023.

«The goal of the center is to improve the digital infrastructure of the education system through the development and implementation of digital solutions,» the ministry noted.

The state institution was instructed to develop and become an operator of information systems in 2024-2027:

Certificate Database;

Electronic job evaluation and staffing of general education organizations;

Accelerator;

Teacher Evaluation;

Ministry of Education and Science.

By order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Bekturgan Babaev was appointed Director of the Digital Education Center.