10:12
USD 89.43
EUR 96.11
RUB 0.98
English

New state institution established in Kyrgyzstan

Digital Education Center was established under the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry reported.

According to it, the institution was created in accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated September 7, 2023.

«The goal of the center is to improve the digital infrastructure of the education system through the development and implementation of digital solutions,» the ministry noted.

The state institution was instructed to develop and become an operator of information systems in 2024-2027:

  • Certificate Database;
  • Electronic job evaluation and staffing of general education organizations;
  • Accelerator;
  • Teacher Evaluation;
  • Ministry of Education and Science.

By order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Bekturgan Babaev was appointed Director of the Digital Education Center.
link: https://24.kg/english/286103/
views: 86
Print
Related
Colleges and lyceums to be provided with computer equipment for almost $700,000
Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek to resume offline classes on February 7
Students from Kyrgyzstan get opportunity to study online in UK universities
Materials for preparation for PISA test posted on the Internet
Education Ministry to spend more than 33.4 million soms on Internet for schools
Kyrgyzstanis can enter universities in Turkey
Gymnasiums and lyceums in Kyrgyzstan may lose their status
Students from Pakistan not receive proper medical education in Kyrgyzstan
Over 1,000 teachers in Kyrgyzstan trained to work according to Russian standards
Belarus allocates five scholarship places in universities for Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues Bishkek HPP breakdown: Restoration work continues
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance
7 February, Wednesday
10:09
14 journalists killed in Gaza Strip in January 14 journalists killed in Gaza Strip in January
09:54
Ex-head of Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district found hanged
09:47
New state institution established in Kyrgyzstan
6 February, Tuesday
17:57
Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishkek
17:27
14-kilometer bypass road to be built in Uzgen
17:20
Akylbek Japarov checks demolition of prison colony in Jalal-Abad
17:16
Kyrgyzstan’s teenagers left without care brought from Moscow
16:01
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Academy