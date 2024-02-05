Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek to resume offline classes on February 7

All schools and kindergartens in Bishkek will resume offline classes from February 7. The media headquarters reported.

Previously, in connection with the breakdown at the heating and power plant, all municipal educational organizations of the capital switched to online classes from February 2 to February 6 (until further notice) based on the order of the Education Department of the City Hall.

The Ministry of Education and Science previously also reported that educational organizations, regardless of their form of ownership and departmental affiliation, can make an autonomous decision to cancel online classes if the room temperature in educational institutions is above + 18 degrees Celsius.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.