18:44
USD 89.32
EUR 97.18
RUB 0.99
English

Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek to resume offline classes on February 7

All schools and kindergartens in Bishkek will resume offline classes from February 7. The media headquarters reported.

Previously, in connection with the breakdown at the heating and power plant, all municipal educational organizations of the capital switched to online classes from February 2 to February 6 (until further notice) based on the order of the Education Department of the City Hall.

The Ministry of Education and Science previously also reported that educational organizations, regardless of their form of ownership and departmental affiliation, can make an autonomous decision to cancel online classes if the room temperature in educational institutions is above + 18 degrees Celsius.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/285975/
views: 105
Print
Related
Students from Kyrgyzstan get opportunity to study online in UK universities
Materials for preparation for PISA test posted on the Internet
Education Ministry to spend more than 33.4 million soms on Internet for schools
Kyrgyzstanis can enter universities in Turkey
Gymnasiums and lyceums in Kyrgyzstan may lose their status
Students from Pakistan not receive proper medical education in Kyrgyzstan
Over 1,000 teachers in Kyrgyzstan trained to work according to Russian standards
Belarus allocates five scholarship places in universities for Kyrgyzstanis
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan about development of state language
German Business Association ready to pay for education of Kyrgyz students
Popular
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
5 February, Monday
18:11
Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek to resume offline classes on February 7 Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek to resume offline...
17:14
Sadyr Japarov signs law on amendments to Tax Code
17:07
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
16:55
Government of Kazakhstan resigns
16:51
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat