Rise in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan in coming days - minister

Rise in air temperature is expected in the republic in the coming days. Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeyev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the cold snap lasted only until February 1.

«There will be warming from today on. At times, of course, there may be frosts, but not more than −3-5 degrees,» the official said.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Service informed that snow is expected in Bishkek today.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.