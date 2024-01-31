President invites Kamchybek Tashiev to head Football Federation of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan, in an interview with Kabar news agency, commented on the result of the team of Kyrgyzstan at the Asian Cup.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the state has begun consistent funding, providing appropriate conditions for domestic football players and it would be unfair to expect very quick results.

«It’s true that football players weren’t given enough attention before. Financial problems have not been completely resolved. We have been doing this since last year. We have begun modernizing stadiums, bringing them in line with international standards. This year we plan to allocate $5 million. In short, results should be expected in at least three to four years. Moreover, there will be no result if the Kyrgyz Football Union is not headed by someone who will strictly control everything and everyone. The most important thing is that it is necessary to pay close attention to the training of football players. There must be order. We know this well. Therefore, yesterday I suggested to Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich to head the Kyrgyz Football Federation himself,» the president said.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that a lot depends on the coach. If the coach does not monitor carefully, the exercises can put stress on the athlete’s heart and jeopardize his health.

«So there must be a coach who is good at his job. He must clearly understand what position a football player should play on the field in order to be useful. Therefore, we are forced to invite a coach from abroad. A branch of the Barcelona club is now opening. The club will begin to bear fruit in 10-15 years. Children who graduate from this club will begin to play at the world level. Then they will gradually reach the coaching level, and then we will have our own coaches. We should not despair. Kok boru is also a team game. Let’s hope that in the future Kyrgyzstan will reach the same level in football that it shows today in wrestling. Be patient,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.