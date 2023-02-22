16:09
Pharmacies selling psychotropic drugs without prescriptions revealed in Osh city

Employees of the State Service on Drug Control detected three pharmacies in Osh city whose employees sold psychotropic drugs without prescriptions. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Two employees of the pharmacies were detained and taken to the investigative service. In addition, it was found out that the pharmacy located in the central market area did not have a license to sell these medicines. Drugs for resale were purchased from a nearby pharmacy. In total, 94 capsules and 82 vials with drugs containing psychotropic substances were seized,» the statement says.

Earlier, at the initiative of the Service for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking, a meeting was held with the participation of the heads of pharmaceutical companies to prevent the over-the-counter sale of medicines containing potent substances.
