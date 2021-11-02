History Museum reconstruction: Culture Ministry pays off debt to German company

The government paid off the debt to a German company that equipped and developed software for the museum. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture explained that the museum is still not open, because the German company has all the keys to all software applications used by the new equipment that has been installed by the company. It will give them after Kyrgyzstan pays the amount it still owes — €225,000.

The head of the ministry noted that the debt was repaid at the expense of the republican budget. However, this does not mean that the museum will open in the near future.

According to Azamat Zhamankulov, representatives of the company will arrive in Kyrgyzstan at the end of November and launch the software.

In July 2018, the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case on the illegal use of budget funds allocated for the reconstruction of the building and the purchase of equipment for the State History Museum. The damage to the state amounted to 307,650,000 soms.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found the former prime minister Sapar Isakov guilty under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and sentenced him to 18 years in prison. He must pay the state 247,650,281 soms.

Former head of the Department of Civil Development, Religious and Ethnic Policy of the Presidential Executive Office, Mira Karybaeva, was found guilty under the article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The former official must pay the state a fine in the amount of 260,000 soms. The Bishkek City Court upheld this decision.

In December 2020, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned the verdict of the Pervomaisky District and Bishkek City Courts in the criminal case on the repair of the History Museum and the reconstruction of the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata.