Inflation reaches 11.8 percent since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan

As of October 15, inflation rate amounted to 11.8 percent in annual terms in Kyrgyzstan, having decreased from 13.5 percent in September. The National Bank of the republic reports.

Various non-monetary factors continue to influence consumer prices. The main factor that influenced the rise in prices was the global food prices growth. The risks of the influence of external factors on the inflation rate in the country persist.

«The main non-monetary pro-inflationary factors in 2021 are the growth in world prices for food products, the increase in administered prices and tariffs (electricity and public transport) and unfavorable climatic conditions in the spring-summer period, which led to a significant decrease in agricultural production,» the National Bank said.
