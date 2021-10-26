15:14
Kyrgyzstan needs creative economy laws

«Creative economy will allow creating a flexible environment adapted to global changes,» Daniyar Amanaliev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Association of Creative Industries, said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency today.

According to experts, 800 million jobs will disappear in the world in the next five years. Only 300 million new will appear. Therefore, now we need to take care of what today’s children will do. The creative economy is called upon to solve this issue.

In turn, Olga Koldasova, head of the Innovation Policy Support Program, noted that due to the dynamic growth of the creative economy in the developed countries of the world, it becomes necessary to adopt laws and develop by-laws in this area in Kyrgyzstan as well. The concept of the creative economy has already been developed and is expected to be signed in the next two weeks. The law on the park of creative industries is being finalized by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce. Several scenarios are being worked out for the Cabinet of Ministers.

«According to one of them, the incentive measures we are proposing will allow, thanks to the creative industries, creation of about 45,000 jobs a year by 2025 and achieving a contribution to the total GDP growth in the amount of 220 billion soms. Development of the law, if it is adopted, will provide such a regulatory regime for new emerging directions, which will give a powerful impetus to their development and create the preconditions for a voluntary exit from the shadows,» Olga Koldasova added.
