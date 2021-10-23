Sadyr Japarov promises to ensure freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place today at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

Answering the question about wiretapping of civil activists, politicians and lawyers, he noted that this is the international practice.

«Everything is legal, with the approval of the court. This is an international practice. If a person talks about weapons and bringing people out onto the streets, naturally, the authorities will take action,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The President noted that freedom of speech in the country will be preserved and he will not allow the persecution of journalists.

«Have at least one journalist been unjustifiably summoned for interrogation in a year? No. I say to everyone: no matter what they write about you, trust in the God. You know that the authorities used to file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against you. You went to the courts; you could not leave the country ... The people themselves know everything. I am also denigrated. Several websites always write bad things about me. This is because I closed their funding sources. It turns out that MegaCom, the airport and Kumtor supported them,» he said.