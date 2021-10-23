Kyrgyzstan continues delimitation of borders with neighbors

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is held at Ala-Archa-1 state residence. He noted that he reports on the work done from October 2020 to the present day.

The head of state said that the agreement on the remaining disputed sections of the border with Uzbekistan is being completed.

«Work on delimitation and demarcation of certain sections of the border continues with Tajikistan,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that in order to strengthen the country’s security, the staff of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security has been increased, and their salaries have also been raised.