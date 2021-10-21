15:28
WHO resumes approval process for Sputnik V jab

The World Health Organization (WHO) has resumed the approval process for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Interfax reports.

«The process has been resumed, its completion is expected,» the organization’s register on the status of approval of COVID-19 vaccines says.

It is noted that the expected procedure completion date will be set after the transfer of all necessary data to WHO and completion of the subsequent inspection.

A group of WHO inspectors is due to visit Russia shortly to round up all necessary inspections and paperwork on Sputnik V.

WHO reported in September that the approval process for the Sputnik V vaccine has been suspended because an inspection at one of the factories, which is a part of the production of Sputnik V vaccine, found that it does not comply with the new rules of «best manufacturing practice».
