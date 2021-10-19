16:04
Cabinet of Ministers proposes new list of products for price regulation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan proposes to approve a new list of products subject to state regulation of prices. The corresponding draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers has been submitted for public discussion.

It is interesting that the project was developed, among other things, to bring it into line with the law on an emergency situation in the economy. But the bill itself has not yet been approved by either the Parliament or the President.

The document proposes to exclude non-food products from the list of socially significant goods for which temporary state regulation of prices in the domestic market of Kyrgyzstan can be introduced. It is noted that they were included in the list during the period of the pandemic and the resulting deficit. In addition, the Ministry of Economy proposed to remove vegetables and fruits, fish and fish products, baby food, tea and salt from the list. The ministry notes that state regulation of prices for them does not make sense, because these products are always presented on the market in a large variety.

As a result, the list of products, the prices of which can be regulated by the state, is proposed to be made as follows:

  • First grade wheat flour;
  • Bread made of first grade wheat flour and flatbread;
  • Milk with a fat content of 2.5-3.2 percent;
  • Vegetable sunflower oil;
  • Butter (unsalted, at least 72.5% fat without fillers and vegetable fats);
  • Meat (beef and mutton, except boneless meat);
  • Granulated sugar;
  • Rice (white polished);
  • Pasta (noodles, spaghetti and elbow macaroni);
  • Chicken eggs;
  • Coal;
  • AI 80 and AI 92 gasoline, diesel fuel;
  • Liquefied gas;
  • Mineral fertilizers;
  • Feed (hay and straw).
