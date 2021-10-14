11:04
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach new historic highs

As a result of September 2021, the gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reached their historic highs since the founding of the National Bank — $3,241.14 billion. Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

Over the past month, gross international reserves grew by $380.4 million. At the same time, since the beginning of the year, the reserves have increased by $433.03 million, and compared to August 2020, when the previous maximum level of reserves was registered, — by $169.96 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. Last year, it conducted 29 interventions, selling $467,150,000. In total, since the beginning of 2021, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted seven interventions, selling $311,150,000.
