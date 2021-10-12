Secretary of State Cholponbek Abykeev resigns

Secretary of State Cholponbek Abykeev resigned. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Cholponbek Abykeev was appointed an adviser to the head of state by another decree of Sadyr Japarov.

65-year-old Cholponbek Abykeev, a well-known journalist and writer, was appointed Secretary of State in July. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of the Kyrgyz-language newspaper Aalam.

The post, abolished in 2009 by order of Kurmanbek Bakiyev (he was then the head of state. — Note of 24.kg news agency), was revived.

In total, five secretaries of state have been replaced in Kyrgyzstan from 1996 to 2009.