Meder Sydykov was elected a President of the Kyrgyz Football Union.

At least 24 out of 27 registered delegates voted for his candidacy. Another candidate for the post Semetei Sultanov was supported by only three people.

Previously, Meder Sydykov served as the Secretary General of the Football Union.

Semetei Sultanov is the son-in-law of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.