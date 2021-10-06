14:11
Sadyr Japarov congratulates athletes on medals at World Wrestling Championship

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated Aisuluu Tynybekova and Ernazar Akmataliev on the medals they won at the World Wrestling Championship.

«Our dear Aisuluu! Congratulations with all my heart on your convincing victory at the World Wrestling Championship! I would also like to congratulate wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev on winning a silver medal and Alibek Osmonov — bronze medal at the championship! These victories brought great joy to the entire Kyrgyz people. Our people celebrate these victories,» the head of state wrote on his Facebook page.

The day before, Aisuluu Tynybekova took the 1st place at the World Championship, becoming a two-time world champion. She beat Kayla Colleen Kiyoko Miracle from USA.

A wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Alibek Osmonov won a bronze medal, and Ernazar Akmataliev won a silver medal at the World Championship.
