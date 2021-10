Freestyle wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev lost to Magomedmurad Hajiyev (Poland) in the weight category of 70 kilograms in the finals of the World Championship.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstani won fights with athletes from Armenia, Sri Lanka, Iran and Russia.

The day before, a wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Alibek Osmonov won a bronze medal at the World Championship.

The World Wrestling Championship is taking place in Oslo (Norway).