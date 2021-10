A wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Alibek Osmonov won a bronze medal at the World Championship.

The rival of the Kyrgyzstani, competing at the freestyle wrestling tournament in the weight category up to 65 kilograms, was Krzysztof Bienkowski from Poland.

Other Kyrgyzstanis Aisulu Tynybekova and Ernazar Akmataliev reached the final of the tournament.