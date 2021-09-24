SCO Supreme Courts to discuss role of media in administration of justice

The 16th meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of the SCO member states is starting its work today. Press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The event is held online under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic. The parties will discuss the following issues:

Practice of execution of decisions of mediation and arbitration courts;

Humanization of the criminal legislation of the SCO member states. Positive and negative sides;

Digitalization of courts and use of IT technologies in the process of administration of justice;

Experience of the SCO member states in the development of juvenile justice. Practice of creating courts to consider disputes with the participation of minors;

Media and the judiciary. Influence of the media on the administration of justice;

Judicial practice in cases of corruption and other crimes against the interests of the state and municipal service.

Chairmen of the Supreme Courts of the SCO member states will adopt a joint statement following the results of the meeting.