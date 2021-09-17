Art protest: Exhibition of Aliya Shagieva takes place in Bishkek

An exhibition of paintings by the daughter of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Aliya Shagieva, is taking place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

Three paintings were placed at the monument to Manas, as well as an installation with the caption «You will not break the will by bars.» There is also a tent, where guests of the exhibition can buy food and drinks.

Aliya Shagieva noted that the event is held on the occasion of the birthday of her father Almazbek Atambayev. «Today we are protesting against political repressions. The idea for such an event did not come overnight. This has been accumulating for several years. The main component was pain, which I decided to transform. Once I got so angry that I wanted to take a painting, place it on the square and sit next to it for several days,» she said.

The daughter of Almazbek Atambayev admitted that she wrote a letter to her father, but did not give details. «I think this is something unusual for Bishkek, because pictures have been placed here, music is playing, there are soap bubbles. This place is usually associated with rallies and aggression,» she said.

Supporters, brother Kadyr and mother Raisa Atambayeva came to support Aliya Shagieva.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering. He was recently charged with illegally issue of passports to citizens of Turkey.