Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at festival in Italy

The film Akyrky Koch (The Road to Eden) has been selected for the competition program of the Italian Bari International Film Festival, which will be held from September 25 to October 18. Kyrgyzfilm film studio named after Tolomush Okeev informed 24.kg news agency.

The festival attracts about 75,000 people annually and has become one of the leading cinematic events in Italy. Its president is Margarethe von Trotta.

The film from Kyrgyzstan will be screened on September 26 at the Petruzzelli Theater.

The main character of the film, Kubat Aliev, an outstanding retired writer and widower, lives alone in his Khrushchev-era apartment. One day he learns that his friend, the writer Sapar, is seriously ill. Kubat sells his apartment to pay for his treatment. But soon his younger brother is beaten by debt collectors. Kubat faces a difficult choice — to help his brother or friend.

The film stars Marat Alyshpaev, Shaiyrgul Kasymalieva, Busurman Odurakaev, Anara Azhikanova, Kalipa Usenova, Omurzak Toktomuratov. Elnura Osmonalieva is the co-producer of the film.

The film is a joint production of Kyrgyzfilm National Film Studio named after Tolomush Okeev and Bilimkana Public Foundation.