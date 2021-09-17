13:22
USD 84.80
EUR 99.82
RUB 1.17
English

Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at festival in Italy

The film Akyrky Koch (The Road to Eden) has been selected for the competition program of the Italian Bari International Film Festival, which will be held from September 25 to October 18. Kyrgyzfilm film studio named after Tolomush Okeev informed 24.kg news agency.

The festival attracts about 75,000 people annually and has become one of the leading cinematic events in Italy. Its president is Margarethe von Trotta.

The film from Kyrgyzstan will be screened on September 26 at the Petruzzelli Theater.

The main character of the film, Kubat Aliev, an outstanding retired writer and widower, lives alone in his Khrushchev-era apartment. One day he learns that his friend, the writer Sapar, is seriously ill. Kubat sells his apartment to pay for his treatment. But soon his younger brother is beaten by debt collectors. Kubat faces a difficult choice — to help his brother or friend.

The film stars Marat Alyshpaev, Shaiyrgul Kasymalieva, Busurman Odurakaev, Anara Azhikanova, Kalipa Usenova, Omurzak Toktomuratov. Elnura Osmonalieva is the co-producer of the film.

The film is a joint production of Kyrgyzfilm National Film Studio named after Tolomush Okeev and Bilimkana Public Foundation.
link: https://24.kg/english/207453/
views: 104
Print
Related
Kyrgyz film awarded prize for best script at festival in Kazakhstan
Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at Arouca Film Festival in Portugal
Akyrky Koch film to be screened at Film Festival in Colombia
Meryem Uzerli chooses outfits by Kyrgyz designers for press conference
Singer Angelika invites Meryem Uzerli to play in Kyrgyz TV series
Asian World Film Festival establishes Asian World TV Series Awards
Actress Meryem Uzerli arrives in Bishkek
Film from Kyrgyzstan wins prize at Film Festival in Spain
Famous actress Meryem Uzerli to visit Bishkek
German director makes film about ala kachuu
Popular
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai
17 September, Friday
13:09
Initiative of Sadyr Japarov at CSTO summit considered ‘absurd’ in Russia Initiative of Sadyr Japarov at CSTO summit considered ‘...
12:38
Man injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road
12:24
Film from Kyrgyzstan to be screened at festival in Italy
12:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 227 million people globally
11:57
New head of Education Department of Bishkek City Hall appointed