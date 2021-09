New head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall was appointed. Vice Mayor of the capital Viktoria Mozgacheva announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee for Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

According to her, the new chief, Nazgul Losnikova, was appointed the day before.

The head of the department told the deputies that she previously worked at the department of the Presidential Executive Office, the Ministry of Education, and has two higher educations.