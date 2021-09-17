Delivery of Pfizer vaccine to Kyrgyzstan expected in October

Delivery of Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan is expected in October. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

It was reported earlier that 259,740 doses of this vaccine were allocated to the republic within the COVAX mechanism. It was planned to receive it in September.

«The manufacturers changed the date. They deliver in turns and said that they would provide it until October 10,» the center told.

According to official data, 551,400 people have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic. At least 756,700 people received the 1st dose. There are over 1.7 million doses left.