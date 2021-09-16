Dinara Kemelova appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Vietnam

Dinara Kemelova was appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam concurrently with her residence in the city of Seoul. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

She has been the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Korea since January 2019.

Dinara Kemelova was born on July 24, 1971. She graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Faculty of Law with a degree in international law.

She has been working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1995. In 2015-2019, she was the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.