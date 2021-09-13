Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed chief of staff of Osh City Hall

Kamchybek Dosmatov was appointed chief of staff of the Osh City Hall. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The relevant order was signed by the mayor of the city Almaz Mambetov.

Kamchybek Dosmatov is 34 years old. He was born in Dostuk village, Leilek district, Batken region. In recent years, he worked at the Executive Office of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic as an expert on social issues, deputy head and inspector. He is also the II class Counsellor of State of the civil service.