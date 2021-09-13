00:26
USD 84.80
EUR 100.47
RUB 1.17
English

Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed chief of staff of Osh City Hall

Kamchybek Dosmatov was appointed chief of staff of the Osh City Hall. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The relevant order was signed by the mayor of the city Almaz Mambetov.

Kamchybek Dosmatov is 34 years old. He was born in Dostuk village, Leilek district, Batken region. In recent years, he worked at the Executive Office of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic as an expert on social issues, deputy head and inspector. He is also the II class Counsellor of State of the civil service.
link: https://24.kg/english/206964/
views: 256
Print
Related
New director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise appointed
Mayor of Osh city appoints two Deputy Mayors
New Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Aziz Aaliev appointed First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Ex-Deputy Minister of Finance appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Maksatbek Sazykulov appointed First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek
Maiyl Aliyaskarov becomes new head of Panfilov district
Ex-deputy foreign minister Askar Beshimov becomes party functionary
Zholdoshbek Achikeev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
Almaz Mambetov elected new mayor of Osh city
Popular
Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district
Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament
Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission
Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river
13 September, Monday
19:21
Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security Council on September 16 Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security C...
18:35
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed chief of staff of Osh City Hall
18:23
Humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China
18:20
Health Ministry develops new interagency COVID-19 response plan until 2023
18:11
State Committee for National Security to get $5 million to combat cyber threats