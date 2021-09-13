Humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China

Another humanitarian cargo from China has been delivered to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The cargo was sent by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the PRC. These are 3 million disposable medical masks, 100,000 N95 medical masks, 20,000 protective suits.

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov thanked the Chinese people for the significant support provided in the fight against the spread and consequences of coronavirus infection on the territory of our republic. «I am confident that the donated personal protective equipment will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among both medical personnel and the population,» he said.