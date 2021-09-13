00:26
USD 84.80
EUR 100.47
RUB 1.17
English

Humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China

Another humanitarian cargo from China has been delivered to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The cargo was sent by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the PRC. These are 3 million disposable medical masks, 100,000 N95 medical masks, 20,000 protective suits.

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov thanked the Chinese people for the significant support provided in the fight against the spread and consequences of coronavirus infection on the territory of our republic. «I am confident that the donated personal protective equipment will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among both medical personnel and the population,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/206962/
views: 283
Print
Related
China to donate 1,500 tonnes of wheat to Kyrgyzstan
Batken residents receive humanitarian aid from migrants living in Russia
Ask and not use: How Kyrgyzstan’s authorities build relations with donors
China renders assistance to conflict-affected schools in Batken region
Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine
EAEU introduces anti-dumping duty on aluminum cookware from China
China reports no new local COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss cooperation in combating COVID-19
China ready to invest in production of UAV in Kyrgyzstan
12 people die after torrential rains flood subway in Zhengzhou city in China
Popular
Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district Seven people hospitalized with suspected anthrax in Aksy district
Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament
Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission
Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river
13 September, Monday
19:21
Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security Council on September 16 Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security C...
18:35
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed chief of staff of Osh City Hall
18:23
Humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China
18:20
Health Ministry develops new interagency COVID-19 response plan until 2023
18:11
State Committee for National Security to get $5 million to combat cyber threats