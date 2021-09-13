Kyrgyzstani detained by SCNS of Tajikistan placed under house arrest

The Kyrgyzstani, detained by the special services of Tajikistan, was placed under house arrest. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

At the moment, the resident of Uch-Dobo village of Batken district, Kubanychbek Akmatov, is in Khujand.

Kubanychbek Akmatov was detained on the way to Uch-Dobo village. Security officials of Tajikistan stopped him on a transit road. He was accused of attempt to sell grass to citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan. During the arrest, he had 100 kilograms, presumably of a high-mountain ferula.