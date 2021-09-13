Kyrgyz film awarded prize for best script at festival in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz film Dream won a prize at BAIQONYR International Short Film Festival, which took place on September 8-12 in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Kyrgyzcinema website says.
The Dream was filmed with the support of the Department of Cinematography and Aytysh-film Film Studio; it is the winner of the national competition Umut Young Cinema Forum of CIS countries in 2020.
Scriptwriter and director is Chingiz Samudin uulu, cameramen — Anvar Bakyt uulu and Melis Abdibaitov, sound engineer — Kalybek Sherniyazov, artistic director — Artykpai Suyundukov.