Kyrgyz film awarded prize for best script at festival in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz film Dream won a prize at BAIQONYR International Short Film Festival, which took place on September 8-12 in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Kyrgyzcinema website says.

The Dream was filmed with the support of the Department of Cinematography and Aytysh-film Film Studio; it is the winner of the national competition Umut Young Cinema Forum of CIS countries in 2020.

Scriptwriter and director is Chingiz Samudin uulu, cameramen — Anvar Bakyt uulu and Melis Abdibaitov, sound engineer — Kalybek Sherniyazov, artistic director — Artykpai Suyundukov.

BAIQONYR International Short Film Festival is an annual international short film festival, the purpose of which is to develop and popularize short films in Kazakhstan and the CIS countries.
