At least 290 political parties registered in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan submitted a list of registered political parties to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the ministry, as of September 1, the list contains 290 political organizations, indicating the leaders and the date of their registration (re-registration).

According to article 60 of the constitutional law of the Kyrgyz Republic on elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and deputies of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, political parties that have passed state registration and / or re-registration in accordance with the established procedure have the right to draw up a list of candidates.

The decision to draw up the list of candidates is made by secret ballot at the congress of a political party.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.