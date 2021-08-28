10:15
Clean-up takes place in Osh city

A citywide clean-up is to take place in Osh city today. The Public Relations Service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

All state and municipal enterprises, commercial facilities, regardless of the form of ownership (cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, shops, supermarkets, fast food outlets, gas stations), as well as all residents of the city are invited to participate in the clean-up.

As reported, the citywide clean-up is held as part of the preparatory activities for the 30th anniversary of independence of the Kyrgyz Republic.
