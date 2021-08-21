Sadyr Japarov lays flowers at monuments to outstanding people of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid flowers at the monuments to outstanding people — a famous scientist, linguist-turkologist Kusein Karasaev and a statesman, scientist and educator Kasym Tynystanov. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state also visited the museum-memorial complex of Kusein Karasaev, where, together with close relatives of the scientist, he said a prayer in his memory. He stressed that the linguistic works of Kusein Karasaev are of scientific and practical importance to this day, given how much he has done for the development of the Kyrgyz language.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov laid flowers at the monument to Zhusup Abdrakhmanov in Zharkynbaevo village.