15:28
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov lays flowers at monuments to outstanding people of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid flowers at the monuments to outstanding people — a famous scientist, linguist-turkologist Kusein Karasaev and a statesman, scientist and educator Kasym Tynystanov. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state also visited the museum-memorial complex of Kusein Karasaev, where, together with close relatives of the scientist, he said a prayer in his memory. He stressed that the linguistic works of Kusein Karasaev are of scientific and practical importance to this day, given how much he has done for the development of the Kyrgyz language.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov laid flowers at the monument to Zhusup Abdrakhmanov in Zharkynbaevo village.
link: https://24.kg/english/204704/
views: 132
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov lays flowers at monument to Zhusup Abdrakhmanov
Sadyr Japarov names most relevant areas of EAEU work
Sadyr Japarov goes on working trip to Issyk-Kul region
President Japarov closely monitors situation in Afghanistan
President Sadyr Japarov urges Kyrgyzstanis to get vaccinated
President receives Deputy Chairman of Security Council Taalatbek Masadykov
President Sadyr Japarov visits Altyn jewelry factory
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
President Sadyr Japarov gets vaccinated against COVID-19
Results of Sadyr Japarov’ meeting with deputies announced
Popular
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek
Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated
Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
21 August, Saturday
14:01
Two adults and child killed in traffic accident in Ivanovka village Two adults and child killed in traffic accident in Ivan...
13:56
Sadyr Japarov lays flowers at monuments to outstanding people of Kyrgyzstan
13:51
President Sadyr Japarov visits Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan
12:53
Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show
12:35
Kyrgyzstan participates in creation of Eurasian commodity distribution system